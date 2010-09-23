MUVATTUPUZHA: Three persons died and five others were injured after a lorry rammed into an autorickshaw here on Wednesday. The deceased are Annies, 43, of Pallikkunnel, Leelamma, 35, of Kallorickal, and George, 41, of Kakkuzhiyil, all of them of Arakkuzha, near here.

Five persons, reportedly travelling in the autorickshaw, sustained serious injuries.

Sosamma of Thadiyanickal, Ajitha Shaji of Pottachirayil, Jessy Paul of Udilupottiyil, Ammini Paul of Padinjarekkarayil and Mary Raman of Padickathadathil were admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, Kolencherry Hospital and Nirmala Hospital, Muvattupuzha.

According to the police, the lorry rammed into the autorickshaw on the KoothattukulamMuvattupuzha Road at Aroor on Wednesday morning. The illfated passengers were dailywage labourers. The deceased George was the driver of the autorickshaw.

The postmortem examinations were held at the Muvattupuzha Government Hospital and the bodies were handed over to the relatives.

Superintendent of Police T Vikram visited the spot. A police team led by CI P P Shams performed the rescue operations.