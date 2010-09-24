Home States Kerala

Amrita Keerti Puraskar for N P Unni

Published: 24th September 2010 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

KOCHI: The Amrita Keerti Puraskar will be awarded to Dr N P Unni, former Vice-Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady,&nbsp; for his contributions to cultural, spiritual and philosophical literature, on Mata Amritanandamayi’s 57th birthday on September 27.

The award comprises a cash prize of `1,23,456, an idol of Saraswati Devi and a certificate of commendation from the Mata&nbsp; Amritanandamayi Math (MAM), a press release said.

&nbsp; The MAM first began awarding the Amrita Keerti Puraskar in&nbsp; 2001 “to seek out and honour the deserving personalities who have helped promote a healthy society through the&nbsp; preservation of the ancient and enduring human values of&nbsp; Sanatana Dharma,” the release said.

Dr N P Unni has made immense contributions to the cultural, spiritual and philosophical literature of the country.

&nbsp; He has further contributed to the preservation of the country’s culture through his role as a teacher in various governmental and non-governmental educational institutions,&nbsp; including Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, and University of Kerala, among others.

&nbsp; He is the author of 38 books in English, including critical analyses and commentaries on Sanskrit drama, scriptures and kshetra tantra vidya, as well as translations of&nbsp; classical Sanskrit literature and commentary. He has translated numerous Upanishads and Puranas to Malayalam.

He has contributed over 150 papers to indological journals, and has served as a PhD guide to dozens of&nbsp; Indian and foreign scholars.

