Amrita Keerti Puraskar for N P Unni

KOCHI: The Amrita Keerti Puraskar will be awarded to Dr N P Unni, former Vice-Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, for his contributions to cultural, spiritual and philosophical literature, on Mata Amritanandamayi’s 57th birthday on September 27.

The award comprises a cash prize of `1,23,456, an idol of Saraswati Devi and a certificate of commendation from the Mata Amritanandamayi Math (MAM), a press release said.

The MAM first began awarding the Amrita Keerti Puraskar in 2001 “to seek out and honour the deserving personalities who have helped promote a healthy society through the preservation of the ancient and enduring human values of Sanatana Dharma,” the release said.

Dr N P Unni has made immense contributions to the cultural, spiritual and philosophical literature of the country.

He has further contributed to the preservation of the country’s culture through his role as a teacher in various governmental and non-governmental educational institutions, including Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, and University of Kerala, among others.

He is the author of 38 books in English, including critical analyses and commentaries on Sanskrit drama, scriptures and kshetra tantra vidya, as well as translations of classical Sanskrit literature and commentary. He has translated numerous Upanishads and Puranas to Malayalam.

He has contributed over 150 papers to indological journals, and has served as a PhD guide to dozens of Indian and foreign scholars.