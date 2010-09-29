BANGALORE: A local court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of PDP leader Abdul Nasser Madani, one of the accused in the 2008 Bangalore serial blasts case, to October 12.

All the 14 accused, who have been arrested in the case, were produced through video-conferencing before First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Venkatesh Hulagi and he extended their judicial custody which ended on Monday.

Earlier, Madani’s counsel P Usman filed an application before the court requesting that the investigating officer be directed to furnish copies of the chargesheet to the accused.

He wanted the surveillance cameras fitted in Madani’s cell and the restroom to be removed as it was a violation of human rights .

The counsel requested that visitors, including political functionaries, be allowed to meet Madhani in view of next month’s local body elections in Kerala and that visitors were not made to wait for hours together to meet him.

Hulagi then assured the counsel he would direct the jail authorities to accede to the request and also enquire about the state of the cell where Madani is lodged.