Opposition Leader V S Achuthanandan addressing the Save India Rally organised by the DYFI at the Fort Maidan in Palakkad on Monday | Express

PALAKKAD: Chief Minister Oommen Chandy should resign as he had promised to the people and the Congress high command when he assumed office that he would quit if there was any reference by the Vigilance court about his role in the palmolein import case , said V S Achuthanandan. He was addressing the Save India Rally organised by the district unit of the DYFI at the Fort maidan here on Monday.

Achuthanandan said that though the vigilance had tried to save Oommen Chandy in the palmolein case stating that there were no additional accused , the court did not agree with the argument of the vigilance department and directed that the case be proceeded .

Hence it was a clear indictment of Oommen Chandy in the case and therefore the Chief Minister should quit office as he promised ,said Achuthanandan .

The UPA Government headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh should seek a new mandate in the light of the serious issues of corruption dogging the Government instead of targeting Anna Hazare with wild charges,said the Opposition leader. Now the Centre is trying to force Anna Hazare to call off the fast by charging him of being corrupt. The Jan Lokpal Bill in the present format is ineffective ,said Achuthanandan .

He said that there was all round price rise , from petrol to essential commodities making it difficult for the common man to live a

decent life.

Even in the case of the illicit money stashed away in Swiss banks , the Government is not seriously pursuing the case and bringing the guilty to book.

If the centre is serious it should bring home this ill-gotten wealth, VS said. Among those who were present at the function included the district secretary of the CPM P Unni.