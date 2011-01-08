KASARGOD: The driver of the vehicle that had carried two PDP leaders and a woman journalist from here to Coorg ostensibly to interview the witnesses in the Madhani case has been arrested by the Karnataka Anti-Terrorist Squad.

The arrested driver has been brought to Madikeri to identify the witnesses whom Tehelka reporter KK Shahina interviewed with the help of two PDP leaders before being taken to Bangalore for further questioning.

The Karnataka Anti-Terrorist Squad had filed a case against the reporter and two PDP leaders for intimidating the witnesses. The woman reporter has moved a petition for anticipatory bail in a Bangalore court while the Anti-Terrorist Squad is on the trail of the two PDP leaders.

The Karnataka Anti-terrorist Squad has already identified the car which had taken the accused persons to Coorg.

According to sources, the car belonged to a PDP activist in whose house in Uduma, PDP chairman Abdul Nassar Madhani used to stay whenever he visited the district in connection with party programmes.

The accused had left for Madikeri from the Government Guest House here. They took the Sullia route to reach Madikeri.

The arrested driver, allegedly a PDP activist, was a taxi driver of Uduma and was very much familiar with the route to Madikeri.

The Karnataka Police have already identified both the PDP leaders who had accompanied the reporter.

They are now on the run as the Karnataka Anti-Terrorist Squad is behind them. The PDP district committee alleged in a media conference last month that the Karnataka police were hunting them and they had got this information from the state police.

Incidentally, the Karnataka Police are not taking the Kerala Police into confidence following the disclosure that the state police used to tip off their movement. The Karnataka Anti-Terrorist Squad had been camping in Kanhangad to nab the driver without informing the state police.

According to sources, one of the PDP leaders who had allegedly accompanied the reporter to Coorg was very close to the CPM district leadership. He had shared dais with a CPM politburo member during the campaign of the last election to the Lok Sabha. The same leader had reportedly helped the LDF in the election to local self-governments as well.