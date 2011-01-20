ALAPPUZHA: The smallest district in Kerala is becoming a hotbed of ministers.With K C Venugopal MP making a ministerial debut at the Centre, Alappuzha has three Union Ministers and three state ministers including Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan. A K Antony and Vayalar Ravi, hailing from Cherthala here, are the other two Union Ministers from Alappuzha.

Earlier these three were also elected to the State Assembly from Alappuzha.

When A K Antony became Chief Minister, Vayalar Ravi became Home Minister and K C Venugopal became Tourism and Devaswom Minister.While A K Antony and Vayalar Ravi joined the Manmohan Singh Ministry as the members of the Upper House, K C Venugopal is the representative of Alappuzha constituency in the Lok Sabha.Though Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan was elected to the Kerala Assembly from Malamppuzha, he is from Alappuzha ?