THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The Environmental Clearance Committee of the Union Finance Ministry has cleared Stage I of the environmental impact assessment planned for the Vizhinjam International Seaport Project.

The study will be conducted over two seasons; the 2011 southwest monsoon season and the postmonsoon months. The committee cleared the terms of reference (ToR) of the study after reviewing a presentation made by Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL), the State Government company overseeing the project.

The project also got clearance under the Coastal Regulation Zone regulations.

Project consultants International Finance Corporation (IFC), technical consultants Royal Haskoning and L T Ramboll, which had conducted a technofeasibility study for the project, were present at Wednesday's meeting.