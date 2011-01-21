ALUVA(Kerala): Security personnel went into a tizzy as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped his vehicle in front of a wayside hotel and had a taste of Kerala delicacies.

Gandhi, who was in Kochi to attend the National meeting of the Youth Congress, was on his way to the airport to catch a flight to Delhi, when he stopped at the hotel at nearby Desom.

The police convoy escorting him had to stop abruptly as the AICC General Secretary stepped out of his vehicle and went to the hotel-cum-bakery along the National Highway.

Seeing a huge group of police personnel coming to his bakery, the owner Ashokan got nervous, but broke into smiles when he found Rahul Gandhi stepping in.

Gandhi went inside the hotel and asked for Cold Drinks and snacks, He enquired from Ashokan about his business and family members.