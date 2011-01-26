Ernakulam District Collector M Beena accepting the key of the Thrikkunnath church from Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Polycarpose in Aluva on Tuesday

ALUVA: Acting on the High Court directive, Ernakulam District Collector M Beena on Tuesday took over the key of the Thrikkunnath St Mary's Church at Aluva from Orthodox Church Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Polycarpose.

The District Collector, along with SP T Vikram, advocate commissioner Sreelal Warrior and ADM K N Raji, opened the southern door of the church using the key handed over to her and then proceeded to open the western door at 6.00 a.m. as directed by the High Court.

The church will be open for two days.

The church, which had remained closed for over three decades following factional feud, was opened last year during the Ormathirunal to allow the faithful of both the Orthodox and Jacobite faction to offer prayers.

This year, the Orthodox Church was not in favour of opening the church citing safety of the structure. But, the High Court had ordered to keep open the western door of the church.

The Court had also ordered not to allow anybody to enter the church considering its safety. A strong police contingent has been deployed on the church premises and the town. District Collector M Beena, IG B Sandhya and SP T Vikram camped on the church premises from early morning to monitor the situation.