Top official makes surprise visit to Pulmedu, P

THIRUVNATHAPURAM: Project Tiger director Rajesh Gopal visited Pulmedu and Ponnambalamedu as part of his investigation into the Pulmedu stampede that killed 102 Ayyappa devotees on January 14.

Gopal who visited the stampede spot on Tuesday had made a surprise visit on Wednesday to Ponnambalamedu where the Makaravilakku is used to lit on Makarasamkranthi day.

Sources said Gopal's visit was as per a directive by Union Environment Minister Jaiaram Ramesh who wanted a firsthand report on the tragedy. Pulmedu, which is part of Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), is a highly sensitive forest area where human activities are prohibited. But, during each season the PTR authorities would be forced to open up the KozhikanamUpputhara route to help tens of thousands of Ayyappa devotees. ''The only solution for the protection of the area is to close down this path and revive the old route through Satram. The Director observed this point during his visit,'' K R Shukla, director, PTR, said.

Shukla and a team of senior forest officials from Kerala accompanied Rajesh Gopal during the visit ?

