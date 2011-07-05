THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If Finance Minister K M Mani feels that the State's finances are in a sorry state, he has no choice but to drastically step up public expenditure. Social sector expenditure and development expenditure are the two areas where Kerala have fared poorly in the last five years.

It was an RBI study that first revealed this truth about Kerala. Now, the Comptroller and Auditor General has said the same. The inadequacy of social sector spending comes as a surprise since Kerala is widely regarded as a welfarerich state.

The RBI and CAG figures have turned out to be mythbusters.

According to the CAG Report released last week, the State's ratio of social sector expenditure (SSE) to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which was higher than the average for general category states in 200506, fell below the national average by 200910. If the general category states' average was 35.76 per cent in 200910, the State's ratio fell to 33.02 per cent. In 200506, the state's ratio at 31.42 was higher than the general category states average of 30.76 per cent.

RBI's study, 'State Finances: Study of Budgets of 201011', says that Kerala is one of the only three states that have witnessed their social sector expenditure as a ratio to the GSDP (SSEGSDP ratio) falling in 200910.

In 201011 budget estimates, too, Kerala has a comparatively low SSEGSDP ratio. Except for Haryana, all the other 15 general category states have a better SSEGSDP ratio, or spends more on the welfare of poor, than Kerala in 201011.

Nonetheless, it goes to the State's credit that it had done well in education and health, both of which are components of social sector expenditure.

In both the cases, the ratio of spending as a proportion to the aggregate expenditure was better than the national average.

The State's ratio of education expenditure of 17.70 per cent is higher than the national average of 16.21. Same is the case with expenditure on health. The state's ratio is 5.04 per cent, the national average is 4.28 per cent. It is in development expenditure that the State's record is embarrassing.

Development expenditure includes development revenue expenditure, development capital expenditure and loans and advances disbursed.

While the national average of development expenditure ratio is 66.05 per cent in 200910, the CAG report says it is a woeful 51.43 per cent for the State.

In spite of having undertaken a `10,000 crore antirecession package, the RBI study noted that the development expenditureaggregate expenditure (DEAE) ratio was lowest in Kerala and Punjab.

When development expenditure accounted for more than 70 per cent of total revenue wxpenditure in States like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana in 200910 (RE), it was less than 50 per cent in the case of Kerala.

Nonetheless, the state has been showing some improvement. Development revenue expenditure which includes general education, public health, social security, SC/ST welfare increased by 10.7 per cent from Rs 13292 crore in 200809 to `14,708 crore in 200910.

Development capital expenditure which includes roads and bridges, water supply and sanitation, telecommunication and electronic industries increased by 21.3 per cent, from `1643 crore in 200809 to `1993 crore in 200910.