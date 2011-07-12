Independent Agency Suggested to Monitor Criminal

KALPETTA: At a time when many in the police force repeatedly prove their expertise in criminal activities including murder, poaching, goondaism, money chain fraud and immoral activities, a section in the Force has demanded that there should be an independent policing mechanism not only to monitor the activities of police personnel but also the covert activities of various elements in the state. Recently, DGP Jacob Punnoose said that it is the duty of the immediate superior officer to monitor and report on the deviations of a subordinate.

“But in many of the cases, the superior official acts ‘hand-in-glove’ with the subordinates,” says P K Alavikkutti, a former state leader of the Kerala Police Association.

“In many cases the subordinates are committing offences by obeying the verbal order from the superiors. If the offences are exposed the subordinates would be at the receiving end whereas the superiors would go scot-free,” Alavikkutti adds.

Interestingly, all the secret service agencies under the Home Department in the state — state-level Special Branch, district-level Special Branch and Vigilance Department — are expected to gather information on the illegal activities of those in the Force. But any report against an official would invite trouble for the Special Branch person who is supposed to rejoin the main stream, some times as a subordinate of the same official on whom he passed negative information to higher authorities.

A sidelined entity in the Force now, the officials who work in the agencies will not submit foolproof information on core issues fearing political interferences, backlash from fundamentalist outfits and hostile attitude of the corrupt officials.

“Without an independent system, it would be tougher for the Home Department to contain the criminalisation of the police force and gather impartial information on the growing covert activities of anti-national and anti-social elements,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

“Moreover, those engaged in information gathering at the grass-root level not at all receive any special training, any additional phone allowances and special funds for maintaining informers,” he said.

“Picked up on political considerations, free from the burden of the system, many among us consider it a white collar job,” he added.

Majority in the Force feels that it is high time an independent secret agency should be formed to ensure better surveillance of the state.