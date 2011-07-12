Police Dept Invites Ideas to Improve Policing

Home States Kerala

Published: 12th July 2011

KOZHIKODE: An 'idea' can change your life. Kerala Police are the latest followers of this slogan as they are inviting ideas from public as well as police personnel for the improvement of the department.

An innovative move by the police department, the project to collect ideas is entitled &quot;Kerala Vision 2030 Idea Bank&quot;. Suggestions from public as well as police personnel are invited as part of the project.

Through the official website of the department, www.keralapolice.org, anybody can express their opinion on different areas including behaviour towards public, prevention of crime and so on.

The department has announced that the top 10 ideas would be honoured with rewards.

Suggestions are welcome to areas such as timely response to situation, community policing, maintenance of law and order in vulnerable areas, imbibing scientific investigation, maintenance of records, prevention of criminalpolice nexus, prevention of corruption, maintenance of discipline, traffic control, prevention of human trafficking, crime against children and women and juvenile delinquency, security of pilgrim centres, tourism spots, government offices.

While the common people have to give their address and details along with their suggestions, the police personnel will have to mention their designation, rank and official address.

