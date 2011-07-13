TRIPUNITHURA: Valanthakad island is an oasis amid the pollution-filled industrial city, Kochi. Safeguarded by the rich stretch of mangroves and surrounded by the peaceful Vembanad lake it reminds one of the necessity of keeping green patches intact. She relates the legend of the islanders and of the mangroves, always under threat, to reveal the deep bond between man and nature .

It was on these beautiful surroundings that writer and feminist Sara Joseph completed her novel ‘Aathi’ which exposes the fragile nature of the virgin island, Valanthakad.

It also refers to some environmental issues. The reading of this unique novel was held agaisnt the background of the sensitive vegetation of the island.

The writer and a handful of intellects and environmentalists shared some pleasanat moments at an informal get-together on the island. Sara Joseph read the original Malayalam version of ‘Aathi’ while Valsan Thambu read the English translation.

Leela Menon, Valsan Thambu, Ranjith Shankar, Yeshudas Varapuzha, Kuruvila Mathew, Prof Prashanth Palakkappilly, Maradu municipal chairman T K Devarajan and others spoke on the occasion.

Environmentalist C R Neelakantan stressed on the need for more books like ‘Aathi’ to create awareness on the necessity of protecting ecologically fragile areas in Kerala. He described the book as one which unveils the little known truths about Valanthakad, a fragile landscape.