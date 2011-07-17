THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Advance reservation has started for the new weekly express train Ernakulam-Bangalore-Ernakulam (Train No: 22607/22608).

The train will commence its run on July 24 from Ernakulam and on July 25 from Bangalore. The train comprised one air-conditioned two-tier coach, two air-conditioned three-tier coaches, 14 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-second class coaches. The train will have stops at Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Tirupattur, Bangarpet, Krishnarajapura and Bangalore Cantonment.

Train No 22607 will leave Ernakulam at 17.00 hours and reach Bangalore City at 04.20 hours. Train No 22608 will leave Bangalore City at 17.15 hours and reach Ernakulam Junction at 04.20 hours, according to a release from the Railways.