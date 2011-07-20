THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Envisaging the development of rural market infrastructure, the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Keralam (VFPCK) will provide additional support to existing farmers’ markets at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore. The working group of the Agriculture Department has given administrative sanction to the proposals in this regard.

The scheme having two components targets formation of 22 new collection centres and 14 new bulking points and strengthening of the existing 260 farmers’ markets and 84 collection centres established by the Council. Opening 10 new retail outlets and strengthening of the existing 15 retail outlets, providing infrastructure support through land and building to 10 new farmer markets and strengthening of the existing infrastructure support for farmers’ markets are the other targets.

VFPCK chief executive officer N Vijayan told ‘Express’ that the working group had sanctioned Rs 7.25 crore, including that for the expansion of the farmers’ markets. Rs 3.25 crore has been sanctioned for a participatory development model, he said.

Establishing 10 new agro clinics in farmers’ markets, enhancing and sustaining the income levels of farmers through effective supply chain management avoiding middlemen and reducing marketing costs are the objectives. There is also a proposal to set up an efficient market intelligence system to help farmers.

The Council proposes to start 14 new markets during the 2011-12 financial year, which will take the total number of VFPCK markets in the state to 274. Rs 35.90 lakh has been earmarked for market stabilisation and strengthening support for existing farmers’ markets, computerisation of markets, setting up of agro clinics etc. It is also proposed to construct permanent buildings for the market activities of Swasraya Karshaka Samithis (SKS) at a cost of Rs 15 lakh for each building.

Support for SKS Consortium

The VFPCK will extend support to the Swasraya Karshaka Samithi (SKS) Consortium for better price realisation and retailing through the expansion of farmers’ markets.

The proposal envisages the establishment of group marketing centres for perishables, strengthening of existing farmers’ markets and diversification of the activities of the district-level apex body of farmers’ markets titled Swasraya Karshaka Samithi Consortium.

Market intervention support during glut situations, fair price support to fruit and vegetable farmers, strengthening of existing retail outlets etc are planned under this scheme.

The activities of the district-level farmers’ market consortium will be streamlined and coordination of farmers’ markets all over the state will be undertaken. The project envisages the construction of an office building for the SKS Consortiums at a cost of Rs 12 lakh and transportation support for self-help groups at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Rs 50 lakh has been earmarked for providing fair price support to farmers when market prices fall below the base price.