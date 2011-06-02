KOCHI: A fresh controversy over the distribution of textbooks has erupted with the Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) charging the Education Department with giving print order for more books than required. According to the KBPS authorities, the surplus textbooks printed every year are being stocked at various depots.

KBPS managing director M Beena said that the Education Department failed to hand over the textbook depots in the districts. In April, the Education Department handed over depots in five districts.

However, the department did not hand over the depots in other districts. So the KBPS had to rent the godowns of Central and State Warehousing Corporations, Beena said. The print order for the textbooks required for every academic year should be given before May 31 the previous academic year. But the print order for 2011-2012 was given only on April 4, 2011. The Education Department gives ten percent excess print order to the KBPS each year.

It was after the Education Department delayed the distribution of textbooks that the job was entrusted with the KBPS.

“The tender for distribution has been awarded to two private courier firms which had quoted the lowest rates. Since one of the courier companies delayed the distribution, the KBPS took over the distribution in Kollam, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts,” Beena said.

Around 95 percent of the printing of textbooks has been completed. The lack of adequate number of vehicles to transport the textbooks is another reason for the delay.

“We are unable to transport the books using the few vehicles of the Central Textbook Store,” Beena said.

Even as the tussle between the KBPS and the Education Department continues, the students are at the receiving end. Going by the pace of the distribution, the process is likely to be delayed further.