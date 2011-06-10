THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader V S Achuthanandan has written to Chief Minister Oommen Chandy requesting him not to reinstate the controversial police officer Tomin J Thachankary.

He said in the letter that the government should withdraw from moves to reinstate the controversial police officer. Thachankary was suspended by the previous LDF Government for making foreign trip without informing the State Government. The IG was suspended following an inquiry report which said that he had violated the service rules.

Thachankary was suspended in April, 2010 by the then Chief Minister Achuthanandan. Even the National Investigating Agency has started an investigation into his foreign visit as there were reports that the police officer had met with several people in the Gulf countries who have tainted background. In January 2011, the suspension period was further extended to another six months.