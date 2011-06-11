THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Government may dissolve the CPM controlled director board of the Pariyaram Medical College.

The inquiry ordered on Thursday into the admissions made to the Pariyaram Medical College during the past five years was part of the move. A high-level committee appointed by the government will also examine the financial transactions related to the admissions made during this period. The committee will submit its report within three months.

Health Environ, the NGO which was in the forefront of the campaign against the college, has now come out with the demand that the State Government should take over the college.

Health Environ Secretary G Ajithkumar told reporters here on Friday that it should be converted into a fully government controlled institution. He also demanded that a discussion should be initiated on starting new institutions as an alternative to the self-financing professional colleges.

The order for the probe follows reports that payment seats dominate the scene at the self-financing college, which is controlled by a cooperative society. The Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur district was in the news recently following allegations over the PG admission of Health Minister Adoor Prakash's daughter Yamuna.

Prakash announced later that his daughter was giving up the seat on moral grounds.