THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KPCC leadership has once again proved that the committees appointed by it are just an eyewash.

The executive committee, the other day appointed a three-member committee headed by senior party leader Vakkom Purushothaman to analyse the reasons behind the poor performance of the party in the Assembly elections following several complaints about campaigning.

The irony is that the man who headed the campaign committee has been entrusted with the task.

He, along with Prathapa Varma Thampan and Thalekkunnil Basheer, was given the charge of the campaigning in the state. Basheer was also given the additional charge of the KPCC president as Ramesh Chennithala was contesting the elections. Now, Vakkom, who is heading the KPCC panel, will look into the complaints regarding the non-performance of the poll campaign panel.

It has become a routine affair for the KPCC to set up a panel soon after the elections to find out the reasons for the party’s poor performance or to find out whether there was some backstabbing as alleged by some of the Congress leaders. The interesting fact is that the reports of these committees will never see light.

Sources said that the announcement of the committee headed by Vakkom itself had surprised many of the leaders in the meeting. However, the KPCC president had assured that the report of the committee would be treated with utmost seriousness unlike the earlier reports. The committee headed by Vakkom has been asked to submit the report before August 31 to the KPCC president. VakkomPurushothman will have to either justify his own performance or will have to admit that he was a failure.