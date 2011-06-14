THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is something to cheer about for the people hassled by the pollution of Vembanad lake as Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned immediately for the restoration and regeneration of the lake, starting with desilting, sewage treatment, and pollution control.

“A master-plan is being prepared and discussions are on with the World Bank at the UNDP for a $20-million grant, which would be approximately Rs 90 crore,” said the Minister.

A similar assistance of Rs 5 crore has been set apart for the conservation of the Sasthamcotta lake, 70 percent of which will come from the Centre and the rest from the State Government. A request for relaxation of the coastal regulation zones (CRZs) for the housing needs of the traditional fisherfolk population from the State Government has been answered with the instituting of 50 scholarships for the children of fishermen for graduate or post-graduate studies in

an area related to coastal zone management (CZM) such as marine engineering, fisheries, zoology and so on.

Land for Sabarimala Master Plan

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s demand for the speedy implementation of the Sabarimala Master Plan led to the handing over of 13 hectares of forest land from the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

“Before additional land is given, the 13 hectares of land has to be utilised,” said Jairam Ramesh, hinting at transfer of more forest land for development.

Vizhinjam Port

The MoEF has also given an approval for carrying out an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) of the Vizhinjam Port, at the site selected by the State Government, the raising of water-level of the Peppara dam to meet the drinking water needs of the capital city and the CRZ clearance for the Kochi sewage plant.