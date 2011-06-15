ALAPPUZHA: The Alappuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan in connection with a cheating case. However, later the court withdrew it after the advocate of Vellappally presented an order of the High Court, which gave him one month for appearing before the court.It was Alappuzha Judicial First Class Court-II magistrate Reena Babu who issued the warrant while considering a petition moved by Ramanan, hailing from Mararikkulam, on Tuesday. According to the petition, Vellappally and his supporters, who had started a trust named Aiswarya under the Kanichukulangara Devi temple, allegedly transferred the money of the trust to their personal accounts.