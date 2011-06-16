THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said on Wednesday that he had sought a report from the Director General of Police on the increasing complaints about money chain activities and fraudulent practices of flat builders. The government has asked the police to take effective steps to nab all the people involved in this fraud. "The government will not spare anyone, not even those who have helped these frauds to thrive,’’ Chandy said during the post-Cabinet briefing.

Toll collection

The Cabinet decided to give relaxation to the local people in giving toll for using the Aroor-Edappally National Highway. This decision was taken following widespread protest in the area. A meeting of the people’s representatives of this region will be convened to sort of the issue, the Chief Minister said.

Wild boar

The Cabinet decided to give permission to the farmers with certain conditions to kill wild boars which are becoming a threat to the plantations.

The government has received several complaints about the loss of crops owing to wild boar attack. Hence, it has been decided to give permission to kill them with certain conditions. The previous government had appointed a committee to study the issue and it had recommended giving permission to the farmers to kill wild boars, Chandy said.

The Chief Minister said that this permission would be applicable only for killing wild boars. The Forest officials will be given strict instructions in this regard and the farmers will have to take prior permission from the forest officers before killing the animal, he said.

Kochi Metro

The government formed a Special Purpose Vehicle with Chief Minister as its chairman for the smooth execution of the Kochi Metro Rail project. Finance, Excise, Transport, Electricity and PWD Ministers along with the respective officials will be the members of the SPV.

Mullaperiyar

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy made said the state is ready to share the water with Tamil Nadu even after the new dam is constructed at Mullaperiyar. ‘’Our concern is about the safety of the present dam. We will work hard to have a discussion with the Tamil Nadu Government to make them understand about our concern,’’ Chandy said.