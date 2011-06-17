THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after the major reshuffle of IAS officers, the UDF Government on Thursday shifted 11 police officers (all police superintendents). Indications are that the next Cabinet meeting will decide on the reshuffle of the police officers above the IG rank.

The new police superintendents are T Sreesukan (Kasargod), G Sparjan Kumar (Kozhikode City), Anoop Kuruvila John (Kannur), Debesh Kumar Behera (Palakkad), N P Dinesh (Ernakulam - Rural), George Varghese (Idukki), C H Nagaraju (Alappuzha), P Prakash (Kollam - Rural), C Rajagopal (Kottayam) and A Akbar (Thiruvananthapuram - Rural).

T J Jose (DIG) will be the new Kollam City Police Commissioner. Sparjan Kumar, Nagaraju and N P Dinesh have just returned to Kerala after undergoing training. Sreesukan, who has been appointed as the Kasargod SP, was serving as Vigilance SP in Kozhikode. Jose, who has been appointed as new Kollam Commissioner, was serving as the DIG, Armed Police Battalion. Anoop Kuruvila was the Kozhikode Commissioner who has now been replaced by Sparjan Kumar. Debesh Kumar Behera, who was the Kannur SP, has now been replaced by Anoop Kuruvila.

Rajagopal, who has been appointed as the Kottayam SP, was the Kollam (Rural) SP A Akbar was serving as the Kottayam SP and has now been posted to Thiruvananthapuram (Rural). The new Idukki SP George Varghese was serving in the Kottayam Crime Branch. Prakash, the new Kollam (Rural) SP, was serving as the Thiruvananthapuram (Rural) SP.

Sources said that more reshuffle of the Deputy SP cadre officers is also on the cards for which the list is getting prepared by the Home Department. However, the major reshuffle will be of the top brass, above the IG-level.Indications are that though there will be no change of Director-General of Police Jacob Punnoose, the state is likely to get a new Intelligence Chief.