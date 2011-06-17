THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to ensure transparency and optimise productivity in the government departments, the state has decided to put in place a performance monitoring and evaluation system (PMES) based on the Central model.

The deliberations for adapting the new system was conducted here on Wednesday and Thursday chaired by Union Secretary for Performance Management at the Cabinet Secretariat Prajapati Trivedi.

Briefing the media, Trivedi said that given the commitment and the pace with which the state was keen in adopting the model, Kerala would soon be way ahead of other states in ensuring transparency and optimising performance of government departments. “I am convinced that in the next 100 days, Kerala would be far ahead of other states and perhaps the Union Government. I have never seen a strong commitment than this,” Trivedi said, who had all praise for Chief Minister Oommen Chandy for his effort to ensure transparency in governance.

Mere spending of funds cannot be the criterion for performance evaluation, he said. Instead, the PMES would go into all the other aspects such as the quality of the target achieved. “Performance should not just be limited to spending but its scope has to be widened,” he said. The PMES aims at listing the objectives, prioritising the targets and working towards them and evaluating the performance against the agreed targets. He said that at the current pace in implementing the PMES in the state, the Results Framework Document (RFD) would be ready by September this year. The RFDs prepared by each department would address the main objectives for the year, actions proposed to achieve those objectives and the steps to determine progress made in implementing those actions for a particular department.

The PMES takes into consideration a comprehensive view of departmental performance by measuring the performance of all the schemes, projects and all relevant aspects of expected departmental deliverables such as financial, physical, quantitative, qualitative and static and dynamic efficiencies. The Centre had launched the PMES for the Union Ministries and departments in September 2009 pursuant to the announcement made in the President’s address to both houses of Parliament in June the same year. Other than the Centre, Punjab and Maharashtra are the other states which have implemented the PMES.