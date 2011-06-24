KATTAPPANA: The four generators at the Moolamattam power house became fully operational on Thursday. The total production of power with four generators functioning together is 520 mw with each generator producing 130 mw. The fourth generator which was operated on a test basis on Wednesday became fully operational. An official with the power station said the third generator, which was under maintenance, would resume functioning from next week. The fifth generator which was damaged owing to the blast would be rectified in six months, he said.

A member of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) investigation team told Express that the technical snag in the surge diverter and insulation was believed to be the reason behind the accident. The technical snag occurred owing to the breakdown of 220 kv power line on Monday afternoon. The explosion and fire erupted when the synchronisation of generator and the power line was done without noticing the technical error in the surge diverter. The probe report is expected to be submitted within two weeks.