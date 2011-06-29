Home States Kerala

Government going ahead with Athirappilly project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Neither Prime Minister Manmohan Singh nor his office had stated anything against the 163MW Athirappilly hydel project, Electricity Minister Aryadan Mohammed told the Assemb

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Neither Prime Minister Manmohan Singh nor his office had stated anything against the 163MW Athirappilly hydel project, Electricity Minister Aryadan Mohammed told the Assembly on Tuesday, adding that the UDF Government was still pursuing the project.

''There is nothing in the files to show that either the Prime Minister or his office had said anything against the project,'' he said in reply to a question. &quot;The Salim Ali Foundation had lodged a complaint against the project with the Prime Minister and he had forwarded it to the Ministry of Environment and Forests. That is the routine procedure,'' he said.

The government has not scrapped either the Athirappilly project or the Cheemeni thermal power project. Both the projects will be implemented after reaching a consensus on environmental concerns, the minister said. On Athirappilly, he said that it was a project that the MoEF had cleared thrice.

&quot;But, a large section is against it. The State Government is trying to change its

opinion and get MoEF approval,'' he said. Although a preliminary meeting was held with environmental organisations on the Athirappilly issue, no decisions have been reached, he said, adding that the state's interests were not adequately protected by the Gadgil Committee on Athirappilly. Two members from the state, Dr V S Vijayan and Dr Latha, were staunchly against the project, he said.

The Pathrakkadavu hydel project will not significantly harm the environment, the minister said.

&quot;As far as I know, only up to five hectares of land will be submerged owing to its implementation,'' he said.

The State Government is also planning to increase the capacity of existing hydel projects, he said.

