SULTHAN BATHERY: The Edakkal Caves, the most sought-after heritage site of the district, reopened for tourists on Tuesday, District Tourism Promotion Council said in a press release.

The caves were closed from November 1 for renovation and conservation works. A total amount of `40 lakh has been spent jointly by the Department of Archeology (`30 lakh) and District Tourism Promotion Council (`10 lakh), for the renovation works. The new facilities arranged for the visitors include granite-paved footpath, comfortable steel ladder, steps, ticket counter, parking area and concrete road. The Edakkal Destination Management Committee supervised the renovation works. To help visitors to view the rock pictures in a better way, the engravings in the caves were cleaned off moss.

The survey on the importance of caves and its suburbs is in the last phase. The Revenue Department is also conducting a survey of the surrounding mountain ranges to ensure protection for the caves. Steps were taken to ensure that the Edakkal Caves are ‘on par’ with international standards, said K K Mohananpilla, director, Department of Archeology. The department has also appointed an officer in-charge for the conservation of the caves, he added. More engravings were discovered in the excavations of the Department of Archeology and measures are also on to conserve the newly-unearthed pictures, he pointed out.

With the renovation works visitors can comfortably view, analyse and assess the pictures, he added. Earlier, the climb to the caves was a strenuous effort for visitors due to poor condition of the ladder and in certain stretches the upward trek was extremely adventurous. The new ladder and steps are wide and with sufficient hand-rails. Moves are on to construct a parallel road to the caves.

The survey on the caves deal with factors including the detailed mapping of caves, geological study, micro study on weather patterns, flow of streams and threat posed by depreciation of rocks. Moves are also afoot to declare the 50 cents of land with the caves is a protected area.