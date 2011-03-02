KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has issued a contempt of court notice to Union Home Secretary G K Pillai for not responding to the order regarding the payment of pension to the widow of a freedom fighter. The notice was issued by Justice S Siri Jagan on a petition filed by the freedom fighter’s wife, K Devaki of Ottapalam, in Palakkad district, drawing the court’s attention to the Centre’s not responding to the court directive.

The High Court had issued the direction in this regard on August 10, 2010.

The late freedom fighter K Kuttan, who was sanctioned pension by the state government, was deprived of the benefit by the Centre.

The reason cited for not granting pension was the absence of certification issued by a co-prisoner with whom Kuttan had shared the prison.