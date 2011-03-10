KOZHIKODE: Indian National League (INL), today said that the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) had invited the party to have bilateral talks in connection with the forthcoming assembly elections to the state.

Speaking to mediapersons here today, S A Puthiyavalappil, President,INL, Kerala Unit, said that the INL's State Council meeting will be held here on March 12 to discuss on the political stand the party will take. The party, which had been supporting the LDF in all the elections, had supported the UDF in the civic election in Kerala, he said.

Referring to the recent merger of a faction of INL led by P M A Salam, MLA with the IUML, he said those who have merged with IUML were workers who have been removed from INL as part of disciplinary action. 'It had not affected INL in anyway. The party is very strong. It is ridiculous to term it as merger', he said.

INL would stake claim for five seats during the discussion with LDF, he said, adding the constituency the party had identified includes Uduma (Kasargod), Azhikkode or Koothuparambu (Kannur), Kozhikode North or Kunnamangalam (Kozhikode), Thanur or Vallikkunnu (Malappuram) and Iravipuram (Kollam).

Congress-led UPA Government had not done anything to contain the rise in prices and the general budget presented in the parliament had not come out with any measures that would stop the rise in the prices of commodities, he alleged.

The P M A Salam-led INL faction had merged with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) during a mammoth rally organised by the IUML on March 6 in Kozhikode.