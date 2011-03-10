KOCHI: The expert team, set up to assess the strength of the Mullaperiyar dam, will reach the dam site on Sunday. Transporting of equipment for the various tests began on Wednesday.

The team, tasked by the Committee To Coordinate (CTC) of the Empowered Panel on Mullaperiyar, will have experts from the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS) and the Central Water and Power Research Station .

The team, led by CSMRS joint director Rajbal Singh, is expected to carry out

ROV (Remote Operating Vehicle) test at the dam. Many other detailed tests to check the strength of the dam are also planned.

These tests include upstream mapping (where presence of cavities or holes in the upstream is checked), testing of core (where

core samples will be collected after vertical drilling), non-destructive tests

(testing the materials’ strength by sending ultrasonic waves) and collecting samples from the limestone quarry.

The strength and other aspects of the dam will be tested at specific intervals.

However, sources point out that apart from upstream mapping, the other three tests may not yield the desired result.