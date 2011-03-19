KASARGOD: it’s time for jubilation for CPM activists in the scores of Communist villages in the district after the successful culmination of their own ‘jasmine revolution’.

CPM cadre greeted the news of V S Achuthanandan’s candidature by celebrating in the streets, distributing sweets and bursting crackers.

Hundreds of red bastions in the district were in a state of turmoil since CPM state committee’s decision to exclude VS from the candidate list came to light, with his supporters expressing their protests in a forceful way by hoisting black flags in front of the houses of party leaders and even smearing the flex boards of top party leaders with cow dung paste.

Neeleswaram town was agog with expectations since morning that the available politburo would make a positive decision on VS’ candidature. When the news eventually came out, the elated CPM workers distributed sweets in the town and rejoiced in the streets.

It was in Neeleswaram town that VS supporters first took to the street, holding aloft the red flags, immediately after the news that VS had been denied seat in the assembly election spread. This was followed by marches in several parts of the district. Being the land of the martyrs, the CPM strongholds in the districts have an old world Communist charm with the workers and peasants inspired by the martyrs of Kayyur and Karivallur.

The slogans they raised during the protest march was ‘Marxism does not mean Kannur and down with the Kannur lobby’. CPM state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan had come in for stringent criticism by party cadres calling him even an enemy of the working class.

Apparently, the upper class interests in the party said to be represented by Pinarayi Vijayan was anathema to the interest of the ordinary party workers in the scores of party villages here. For them, the stand taken by VS on several issues in the state represented their own class interest.

This was the reason why the people of Neeleswaram, Kanhangad, Madikkai and of other hundreds of party villages have been in the forefront of taking to the streets whenever VS was denied the assembly seat.

“We had even decided to boycott the poll campaign and not to go to polling stations at all,” said a group of CPM activists in Neeleswaram town.

The party leadership should make it clear why they denied seat to VS even though he had stated that he would clearly contest in the election, they added.