THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tactics of the CPM that even prompted disgruntled elements in the UDF to come out and contest as LDF candidates have not worked out well in dealing with smaller parties.

The decision of the LDF to take along a number of smaller parties with the Front to ensure maximum number of seats in the poll was implemented only for INL (Puthiyavalappil). P T A Rahim, who floated a new party recently, was also given a seat.

According to sources in the LDF, the original decision was to strike an electoral understanding with the AIADMK, the Forward Bloc, the Janapaksham and the splinter Congress(S) group led by N V Pradeep Kumar. However, the LDF failed to take any of these factions into confidence. Spurned by the CPM, Raman Pillai-led Janapaksham and the AIADMK announced candidates in selected seats while Pradeep Kumar faction of the Congress(S) withdrew support to the LDF.

“We will be contesting in three seats - one each in Idukki, Palakkad and Ernakulam districts. In the rest of the seats, we will support CPM which is a national ally of our party,’’ said Sreenivas Venugopal, state secretary, AIADMK.

In fact, AIADMK supremo Jayalalitaa herself had initiated discussions with the CPM central leadership for striking an electoral alliance in Kerala. Senior leaders Maithreyan and Balaganga, both MPs from Tamil Nadu, held two rounds of discussions with CPM state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan.

“We were expecting Chittoor seat but did not know what happened in the last moment,’’ said Venugopal.

According to Pradeep Kumar, there is no point in hanging around in the LDF. ‘’We patiently waited for recognition. But, we were not offered a fair treatment,’’ said Pradeep who claimed the support of majority of state and district office-bearers of the party when the Congress(S) split. Pradeep and colleagues now plan to work for the UDF in the Assembly polls.

However, the CPM could have avoided a bitter embarrassment by pacifying the agitated state unit of Forward Bloc.

Though Forward Bloc is a national ally of the CPM and a coalition partner in West Bengal, its efforts to find a place in the LDF were repeatedly ignored by the CPM. This time, Forward Bloc decided to field candidates against the LDF in 11 constituencies.

On Monday, that decision was dramatically withdrawn. ‘’We reversed the decision following the assurance given by the CPM. Our state committee has now decided to work for the victory of LDF candidates in all constituencies,’’ said Forward Bloc national secretary G Devarajan.

He said the CPM requested the FB to cooperate with the LDF in all constituencies. ‘’They also offered to take the initiative to accommodate us in the LDF after the election,’’ Devarajan said.