KOZHIKODE: Issues related to tribesfolk are the hot election topic in Wandoor, a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Caste.

And, ironically, all the three political fronts are handling the issue almost similarly!

Promising 100 per cent drinking water supply, total electrification and better roads into the backward areas of the constituency, former minister and Wandoor MLA A P Anil Kumar has started his campaign. Meantime, his opponents V Rameshan of the CPM and Kotheri Ayyappan of BJP also have been using the same weapons.

A P Anil Kumar, who claims to have completed 80 per cent of the work for total electrification, feels that his voters would give him a third chance to complete the road, electricity and drinking water projects initiated by him.

Wandoor has always been a UDF fortress. Except in 1996, when the they had faced a disastrous defeat, the constituency always supports the UDF. Panthalam Sudhakaran of Congress (I) holds the record of representing the constituency for the maximum number of times. Contested against N Anandan of Congress (S), Panthalam Sudhakaran had secured 5,857 votes lead in 1982 to start his 14-year long relationship with the constituency. In the next elections, he increased themargin to 13,881.

However, the LDF failed to retain the seat in 2001 elections as A P Anil Kumar overcame Kannan with a majority of 28,225 votes. Though Anil Kumar retained his seat in 2006, the anti-incumbency factor reduced his lead to 17,161 votes.

“The fact that Panthalam Sudhakaran faced a setback after three consecutive wins is also a positive sign as the people would prefer a new face after electing Anil Kumar for two successive terms,” he added.

BJP candidate Kotheri Ayyappan, who is a native of Perinthalmanna, also campaigns against the absence of development in the constituency. Price hike, absence of government college, schools for SC/ST students are also his campaign topics. “Once elected, I will ensure a government college for the constituency along with rubber-based industry for the welfare of rubber farmers,” he added.

A P Anil Kumar is pinning hopes on his promises, including Odayikkal Regulator-Cum-Bridge across Chaliyar and a government college or Kendriya Vidyalaya. Statistics also support Anil Kumar as seven of the eight panchayats are presently held by the UDF.