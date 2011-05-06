KOTTAYAM: NSS general secretary P K Narayana Panicker broke his silence on Thursday and backed acting general secretary G Sukumaran Nair who is being targeted by the Left for his controversial remarks against Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan. Panicker asked Achuthanandan to remember his desperate appeals for help from the organisation in the 2001 and 2006 Assembly polls.

"VS' emissaries who had approached the NSS for help are still alive. Achuthanandan should introspect whether he had benefited from the equidistance policy," Panicker said. He asked Achuthanandan whether he had referred to Sukumaran Nair as corrupt or anybody's dependent. Achuthanandan should think whether he had given due respect or regards to the NSS after being a beneficiary of the equidistance policy, Panikkar said. ''The borderline of decency should not be violated,'' he said.

"By divulging such details with regard to Achuthanandan, neither Sukumaran Nair nor I have any plan to gain fame," Panicker said. "We follow a line not to insult anyone who are known for their steadfastness," Panicker said.