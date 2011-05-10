The workers of the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms giving final touches to the fireworks materials, in Thrissur on Monday.

THRISSUR: The Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswoms will hold their first round of fireworks at 7 pm on Tuesday. Thousands of people will throng the Thekkinkad Maidan to see the grand display of fireworks.

Elavathungal Joffy from Athani is leading the pyrotechnics of the Paramekkavu Devaswom while Mundathikode Mani is in charge of the fireworks display of Thiruvambady Devaswom.

Thrissur Pooram will be held on May 12. Around 2,600 police personnel will be deployed to ensure security on the day. In addition, a team of 40 speciallytrained personnel from Disaster Management Force will be pressed into action for crowd management. The services of Fire and Rescue Services and Health Department officials will be available on the Pooram day. A 24hour control room will also be operational. The police will enforce strict traffic regulations in the city on Tuesday.