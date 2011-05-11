The production unit of HIL at Eloor in Kochi, which has been given the closure notice by State Pollution Control Board | Express

KOCHI: The Pollution Control Board on Tuesday issued closure notice to Hindustan Insecticides Ltd at Eloor for not complying with the PCB directives on the removal of sludge containing hazardous waste, including endosulfan.

According to the PCB consent, the hazardous waste should have been removed by June 30 last year. But no action was taken. Later, HIL said desludging would be completed by April 30.

"After this date, senior PCB officials carried out an inspection at the site. We found that they have been maintaining a status quo on the issue," PCB chairman K Sajeevan said. The inspection found that the company had not taken any measures to remove the sludge for the last one year.

K K Dhar said the HIL would ask PCB for the time needed for a normal shut down. "Being a chemical industry, there are certain procedures to follow for a normal shut down. We are making a request to the PCB chairman to give us some more time. The PCB order is binding on us," said HIL general manager K K Dhar.

He said HIL received the notice by fax in the afternoon. The request for more time for a normal shut down will be sent to the PCB chairman by email and fax, he said.

The unit, with an installed production capacity of 1,600 MT of endosulfan technical per annum produced 1505.775 MT during 200910. As per the annual report of HIL, the company exported 553.250 MT of endosulfan during the period.