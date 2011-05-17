KATTAPPANA: The much-awaited airport at Anakkara is about to get a boost as the district authorities submitted a project report to the Transport Secretary on Monday.

The airport is expected to be a boon for tourists and the tourism sector in the district. In a meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram, Additional District Magistrate D Ramandharan submitted a report on the proposed airport land to the Transport Secretary on Monday.

The district administrative officials who visited the spot last week told Express that the Anakkara plot was an ideal place to set up the airport. Under the proposal, around 350 acres of paddyfields have been earmarked for setting up a housing colony. The land owned by a few private parties will be taken for the airport.

Since the selected land is a paddyfield, there will no hurdles in clearing the land. Moreover, only minimum deforestation will be required, the officials said.

Anakkara is one of the Spices Tourism Circuits (STC) in the state selected by the Centre.

Its proximity to Thekkady, Kattappana and Tamil

Nadu give an additional advantage of promoting spices tourism. The coming of the airport will make it easier for tourists to reach other destinations such as Munnar and Thekkady in the district.

According to sources, the United Nations Development Programme will fund the first phase of infrastructure development under the Endogenous Rural Tourism Project. The state government will also allot funds for setting up the airport.

Officials from the Airports Authority of India visited the site in 2009 and submitted a favourable report. If the proposal gets nod from other central agencies, the initial work will begin soon.