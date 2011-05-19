ALAPPUZHA: The doctors of Cherthala Taluk Headquarters Hospital boycotted the out-patient unit on Wednesday in protest against the suspension of two doctors of the hospital in connection with the mass Caesarian sections conducted at the hospital.

The doctors’ protest added miseries to the patients who visited the hospital for treatment on Wednesday. Two doctors - Khyrunnisa Kuttappan and Siciliamma Joseph- were suspended from service after the

Health Department found that a total of 22 Cesarean sections were conducted at the hospital.