PALAKKAD: To tide over the power crisis, the Centre has allotted 50 MW of additional power to the state, Union Power Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde said here on Sunday. The state needed to address the issue of solving its power shortage by setting up new projects.

He said that as the Koodankulam project becomes operational, the state need lines to ensure the flow of power to the state.

Electricity Minister Aryadan Mohammed said that the Centre is giving 1,214 MW of power to Kerala, the highest per capita allotment in the country.Still, Kerala is facing a shortage of 600 to 700 MW of power.The Kayalamkulam power was being purchased at `11.45 per unit and the power under the traders power exchange was being purchased at `14 to `16 per unit. This power was being sold to the consumers at `3.43 per unit. This scenario has resulted in a loss of `3,000 crore.

However, the power situation in Kerala is better than in the neighbouring states , he added.

VS Absent at Function Opposition Leader V S Achuthanandan was conspicuous by absence at yet another major function in Palakkad.

After making himself unavailable at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the coach factory at Kanjikode, last month, he stayed away from the commissioning of the400/220KV sub-station at Elapully, on Sunday.