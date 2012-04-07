IUML reluctant to accept Speaker post

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is reluctant to accept the Assembly Speaker post instead of the fifth ministerial berth. The reactions of the top party leaders to the ‘Speaker post formula’ indicate that they are not interested in any compromise formula on the fifth minister.

“The Congress has not officially suggested any new formula regarding our demand for a fifth minister. The media reports about the issue are just rumours and we do not want to comment on them,” P K Kunhalikutty said.

The headache of the IUML leadership will increase if the Congress approaches the party with such a formula. The names of Ebrahim Kunhu and M K Muneer were suggested during discussions on the Speaker post. However, both the leaders are reluctant to relinquish the ministerial post for the Speaker post. Manhalamkuzhi Ali is also not ready to take the responsibility.

Some of the party activists believe that accepting the Speaker post would not fulfil the promise given to party president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal. The party supremo was promised a minister post, not the Speaker post.

However, some party workers are of the opinion that the party should compromise on the issue to solve the presentcrisis. They also demand that it should not tarnish the reputation of Panakkad family.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy informed P K Kunhalikutty that the High Command would directly contact the IUML regarding the issue. Most probably, the meeting between the Congress High Command and the IUML will offer a solution to the crisis.

Manhalamkuzhi Ali is totally disappointed over the issues raised in the name of his ministerial post. A party worker told ‘Express’ that Ali conveyed his disappointment to some of the party leaders unofficially.