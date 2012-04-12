NEW DELHI: Citing the “foreign hand” angle, the CPM on Wednesday saved itself from the discomfort of seeing Kerala Opposition Leader V S Achuthanandan joining the anti-Koodankulam struggle.

Just after its 20th party congress, the CPM found itself in a spot with Achuthanandan announcing his decision to take part in the anti-nuclear struggle, as the party’s Tamil Nadu unit has been supporting the plant.

The CPM was quite apprehensive about the future course of action that Achuthanandan would adopt after he failed to make a comeback to the politburo.

Last week, Achuthanandan had held discussions with Supreme Court lawyer Prasanth Bhushan, who has taken a very aggressive position against the nuclear plant.

But the CPM was able to dissuade Achuthanandan by pointing out the “unexplained” fund flow to the anti-nuclear Koodankulam movement from the West, thereby the fear of the involvement of a “foreign hand” in the struggle.

“Achuthanandan stopped after hearing about the foreign hand. The Christian angle was also used effectively by the party leadership,” a source said.

The politburo reportedly intervened as Achuthanandan had made up his mind to go to Koodankulam despite requests from Tamil Nadu unit.