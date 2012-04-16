State’s Plan Fund to be Finalised in May

kochi: Kerala has asked for a Plan fund allocation of `1,05,000 crore in the 12th Five Year Plan, Planning Minister K C Joseph has said.

To formulate the final outlay of the Five Year Plan, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy along with the Finance Minister, Planning Minister and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman will go to Delhi on May 20.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, Joseph said Kerala will ask the Centre to bring in changes in the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, to suit Kerala’s needs.

Joseph said that initial discussions on the Five Year Plan have been completed and the state Cabinet has approved it.

The Chief Minister and others are going to Delhi to give a final picture in this regard based on discussions with Union Minister for Rural Development Jairam Ramesh.

The Plan fund for Kerala would be `1.05 lakh crore while the same during the 11th Plan was `40,422 crore, the minister said adding that Kerala has also sought more freedom regarding Union Government projects.

The criterion set for such project are not completely suitable for the state’s interests.

Hence compared to other states, Kerala has not been getting the benefits of such schemes.

Kerala has asked to bring in certain changes in the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

“Now most of the work under the Rural Employment Scheme are seasonal activities like cleaning of roads and roadsides.

Instead, we have demanded that activities like farming, coirrelated work, Khadi, fishing activities and waste treatment initiatives should be included in the scheme.

Similarly the betterment of 2,000 kms of road in the state should be included in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

The Chief Minister has already discussed such issues with Jairam Ramesh.

In continuation to this, the state government team is going to Delhi on May 20,” he said.