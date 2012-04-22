MALAPPURAM: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) lashed out at criticisers who have blamed the party in the fifth minister issue on Saturday. The top three leaders broke their silence in the IUML Malappuram district conference. Party general secretary K P A Majeed said that the IUML would not continue long in any system suffering hard criticism and humiliations.

The soft-spoken Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal was the first one who hit hard at the criticisers. The equivocal speech made by Thangal clearly aimed at NSS and other individuals who came against the fifth ministerial post of the IUML. “Waste accumulated at different parts of Kerala are suffocating the people.

Manjalamkuzhi Ali has the responsibility of disposing all the waste that is damaging the society,” Thangal said with a double meaning.

“People are becoming envious of IUML and it is spreading like an epidemic in the society. The Muslim League is engaged in the activities to heal such kind of people,” Thangal said in his inaugural speech. He also said that the IUML ministers were not like those who are using the ministerial post just as a credit.

IUML general sec K P A Majeed also used the occasion to legitimise the fifth ministerial post of the party.

“Oommen Chandy got the Chief Ministerial post only because of the compromises made by the IUML. There was a gentleman’s agreement during the formation of government regarding the IUML’s fifth minister. The IUML asked for it only after the government overcoming the initial struggles,” he said. Mullappally Ramachandran, M K Raghavan and even M I Shanavas had earlier mentioned the support they got from IUML in the elections.

“Someone who does not even deserve a reply is talking nonsense against the party. We are not going to respond to such comments. The communal balance has not damaged by giving us an extra ministerial berth,” Majeed added.

Another party general secretary E T Muhammed Basheer said that the party had not yet got everything it deserved. The on-going discussions on the community of ministers are deteriorating the politics, he added.