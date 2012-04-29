KOCHI: Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran on Saturday said that political parties should evaluate if it was good for them to be subdued by religious and communal forces. Inaugurating the ‘Rashtriya Vichara Sathram, 2012’ organised by the Save Kerala Movement he said the situation where political parties are forced to unite with extremist forces is unfortunate. The political parties have now deviated from the common man, Sudheeran said and added that all parties were equally responsible for the destruction of the values of Indian democracy.

P Rajeev MP, Benny Behanan MLA, former minister Binoy Viswam and Save Kerala movement president P R Padmanabhan Nair were present.