Nelliampathy row ‘claims’ MM Hassan

The Nelliampathy row claimed its first ‘casualty’ when KPCC spokesman M M Hassan resigned as convener of the UDF sub-committee constituted to study various aspects related to the ecologically fragile region. Hassan made the announcement in New Delhi in protest against the visit of a batch of six MLAs led by T N Prathapan to Nelliampathy for ‘collecting evidence’ on Monday.

“With the parallel evidence collection of the batch of UDF MLAs, the credibility of the panel constituted earlier and which had already visited the region is at stake. The visit of Satheesan and others is against the principles of coalition politics and an out and out act of indiscipline,’’ Hassan said. His stance has been conveyed to Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala.