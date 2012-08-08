Home States Kerala

Landslide: Bodies recovered

Published: 08th August 2012 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2012 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

The bodies of six victims of the landslide that struck Pulloorampara near here on Monday were  recovered on Tuesday. 

They are   Puthenpurayil Varkey,78, Palathil Gopalan, 75, Thundathil Ouseph, 65, his wife Elikutty,60, his daughter-in-law Lissy,28, and her son Joel,1.The body of Jyotsna, 9,  is yet to be recovered.

The body of a child, Amal, aged three-and-a-half years,  was recovered on Monday itself.  Rescue operations in the area were progressing with earth movers and drillers  clearing the road. An 8-km stretch of the road  is lying covered in a slurry of rocks, uprooted trees and mud. 

The District Collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Thiruvambadi and Koodaranaji panchayats.

