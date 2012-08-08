Landslide: Bodies recovered

Express News Service By

The bodies of six victims of the landslide that struck Pulloorampara near here on Monday were recovered on Tuesday.

They are Puthenpurayil Varkey,78, Palathil Gopalan, 75, Thundathil Ouseph, 65, his wife Elikutty,60, his daughter-in-law Lissy,28, and her son Joel,1.The body of Jyotsna, 9, is yet to be recovered.

The body of a child, Amal, aged three-and-a-half years, was recovered on Monday itself. Rescue operations in the area were progressing with earth movers and drillers clearing the road. An 8-km stretch of the road is lying covered in a slurry of rocks, uprooted trees and mud.

The District Collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Thiruvambadi and Koodaranaji panchayats.