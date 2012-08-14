Home States Kerala

CPM, CPI told to stop mud-slinging

Published: 14th August 2012 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2012 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

The CPM and the CPI should stop washing dirty linen in public and try to settle differences by talking to each other since the division has only helped the UDF push through anti-people policies, said former Water Resources Minister N K Premachandran.

He was speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, along with RSP general secretary A A Azeez MLA and Kovoor Kunjumon MLA, after visiting Nelliampathy on Monday. He said that the LDF members should have visited Nelliampathy jointly.

Premachandran said that the murder of T P Chandrasekharan and the statements of former Idukki CPM district secretary M M Mani had contributed its share to the defeat of the LDF in the Neyyattinkara bypoll.

He also said that the arrest of CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan was politically motivated.

This is evident from the fact that KPCC executive committee member and special public prosecutor Advocate Sreedharan was asked to appear before the court to argue against the bail application of Jayarajan.

Premachandran said that Jayarajan has been charged under Section 118 of IPC for his alleged involvement in the Shukoor murder case. 

But, why was no action taken against P K Basheer MLA who threatened a teacher at a public meeting of  dire consequences if he deposed as a witness.

Similarly, why wasn’t any action taken against K Sudhakaran MP based on his speech that he was witness to bribes paid to a judge to get bar licences and in another case involving the statements of his former driver Prasanth Babu. Thus, the UDF government has been pursuing dual justice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp