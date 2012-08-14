CPM, CPI told to stop mud-slinging

Express News Service By

The CPM and the CPI should stop washing dirty linen in public and try to settle differences by talking to each other since the division has only helped the UDF push through anti-people policies, said former Water Resources Minister N K Premachandran.

He was speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, along with RSP general secretary A A Azeez MLA and Kovoor Kunjumon MLA, after visiting Nelliampathy on Monday. He said that the LDF members should have visited Nelliampathy jointly.

Premachandran said that the murder of T P Chandrasekharan and the statements of former Idukki CPM district secretary M M Mani had contributed its share to the defeat of the LDF in the Neyyattinkara bypoll.

He also said that the arrest of CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan was politically motivated.

This is evident from the fact that KPCC executive committee member and special public prosecutor Advocate Sreedharan was asked to appear before the court to argue against the bail application of Jayarajan.

Premachandran said that Jayarajan has been charged under Section 118 of IPC for his alleged involvement in the Shukoor murder case.

But, why was no action taken against P K Basheer MLA who threatened a teacher at a public meeting of dire consequences if he deposed as a witness.

Similarly, why wasn’t any action taken against K Sudhakaran MP based on his speech that he was witness to bribes paid to a judge to get bar licences and in another case involving the statements of his former driver Prasanth Babu. Thus, the UDF government has been pursuing dual justice.