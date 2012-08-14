Shukkoor murder case: Rajesh jailed for 2 weeks

Express News Service By

T V Rajesh MLA surrendered before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court (I) here on Monday following the High Court rejection of his anticipatory bail petition in the Abdul Shukkoor murder case.

The court remanded him in judicial custody till August 27 and he was taken to the central prison later.

Another petition for bail filed by CPM district secretary P Jayarajan was also rejected by the High Court.

Rajesh has been charged under section 118 of IPC with not preventing the murder, though he knew about the conspiracy.

IUML worker Abdul Shukkoor was stabbed to death by an alleged group of CPM workers at Keezhara near Kannapuram on February 20, a few hours after the attack on a car in which P Jayarajan and Rajesh were travelling at Ariyil in Pattuvam.