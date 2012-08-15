Home States Kerala

A crumbling monument of Kerala history

Published: 15th August 2012 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2012 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Attingal-Palace-complex

As the country celebrates its 66th Independence Day, a monument that stood witness to arguably the first homegrown revolt in Kerala against the British empire is falling into decay due to neglect.

The Attingal Palace complex, about 32 km from here, was a mute witness to the Attingal revolt in 1721.

The revolt, triggered by the malpractice of the British traders who camped at Anchuthengu under General Gyford, was also one of the first-ever united rebellions against the British rule.

The protest was sparked by the British traders’ unilateral decisions on the pricing of black pepper. On a momentous night in 1721, a British team, which headed to the palace to present the queen with annual gifts, was attacked by the locals led by Ettuveettil Pillais, the local landlord in which 133 Britishers were killed.

The locals also took control of the Anchuthengu fort for nearly six months till more troops arrived from Thalasserry. However, the history of Travancore discounted the revolt and the queen of Attingal entered into a treaty with the British.

The palace complex which sprawls over 12 acres is now under multiple ownerships with major portions under the control of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The main edifice of the palace now houses the Kshethra Kalapeedam, TDB’s training centre in percussion instruments. The edifice and the building in the complex are in a dilapidated condition with little attention given to preservation work. The murals inside the palace complex too are in a bad condition.

“We had planned some maintenance activities but didn’t make any headway as contractors were reluctant to take up the work,’’ said TDB Commissioner N Vasu.

However, historians call for serious government attention to the issue. “It’s an injustice to the history of the state and the country,’’ said historian Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan. “This is a monument which should be projected as a major landmark in the country’s struggle for independence. If this is left to ruin, it’s a shame to the country,’’ he laments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp